Donny Boaz Stuns Young and the Restless Fans With Exit Announcement

Genoa City is losing one of its most popular faces.

Donny Boaz announced on Sunday that he is out of The Young and the Restless, and his final episode is set to air today, February 1.

"Sad news: Tomorrow, Monday, 02/01/21, as of now... will be my last air date on “The Young and The Restless.” Here’s what I know... I was told that Chance is NOT being replaced or killed off," the actor shared on Instagram, adding:

"He’s just not gonna be there anymore."

Okay then. It's not uncommon for cast changes on daytime soap operas. They're pretty much a revolving door, but given that the news came out a day before Donny's final episode, it's unfortunate.

"Overall, I am grateful and thankful for this amazing opportunity. I know that I’m walking away from this better at my craft than before I started," he shared, adding:

"108 episodes. I want to thank #yr for this amazing opportunity. I want to thank the fans. You all have been AMAZING. Thank you," he continued.

"I want to thank everyone associated with Y&R, my cast mates and the crew. You will be missed. I want to thank my agents and manager for bringing this opportunity into my life. We are optimistic for what is to come," he said of his future, before directing the next part to his scene partner Melissa Ordway.

"I know I said I wanted us to be the greatest daytime tv couple ever, I aimed high, I’m sorry we didn’t get to see it through," he said.

"Working with you has been my absolute pleasure and I can easily say that you are one of the greatest actresses I’ve ever had the privilege to work with. You deserve an Emmy... this year."

"And... that’s a wrap. I am now a free agent. Time to get to work."

According to Soaps.com, this is somewhat different from the original Instagram post, which strongly suggested the actor did not choose to leave.

“I’d love to say that this was my choice, that I’ve booked the next big project and [am] leaving of my own accord… but that wouldn’t be the truth,” he reportedly said in the original post, along with the following:

“I invested a year of my life into a storyline and didn’t get to see it through.”

Fans will not be impressed if the storyline has been cut short, but these things happen, and it will probably be explained how he left.

In fact, some of those fans took to social media to vent their frustration over social media when the stunning news was announced.

“How the heck is this going to keep our interest in the already-floundering storylines?” said one.

“How can they do something so stupid to a storyline that’s progressing the way yours is?” questioned another.

"Y & R’s loss, you are a genuine nice character and we will miss watching you & Abby’s storyline," said a third fan.

"Wishing you the best finding a new project !! 2021 maybe the year I stop watching Y & R and stick with GH only."

"This is so incredibly disappointing and definitely a mistake," said another.

"I enjoyed you on the show so much and was looking forward to your storyline this year. You will absolutely be missed."

There's no word on whether Ordway is also on the way out, but fans have only a few hours before they say goodbye to Chance.

Boaz has also had roles on NCIS: New Orleans, P-Valley, and Six. We'll keep you up to date on what comes next for the actor.

It's clear he has a passionate fanbase who will follow him wherever he lands.

As for Y&R, it will continue for quite some time yet. It landed a four-season renewal in early 2020.

What are your thoughts on Chance disappearing without so much as a goodbye? Did you expect it to happen, or were you too invested in his story to consider it could happen?

How do you think this news will affect Melissa's role on the show? Could this be the start of an exit storyline for her character?

Chat with me in the comments, Y&R fans.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.