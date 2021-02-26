Elliot Stabler Returns in Law & Order Crossover Trailer

It's been a long time coming, but Elliot Stabler will return to the Law & Order universe this year.

NBC on Thursday released the first official trailer of its forthcoming Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crimes crossover, which will find Olivia Benson meeting with her former partner.

Elliot seemingly arrives at the scene of a crime, leaving Benson shocked to the very core.

Plot details are still scarce on which crime brings them together, but we're going to guess it's something huge that will have severe ramifications for them both.

The clip also shows some big moments from the past, making sure to reiterate that this meeting between them has been 10 years in the making.

But we are also forced to endure the scene in which Benson realizes her partner has left the team, which was in direct response to a contract dispute between Chris Meloni and the network.

“For me, it was about how things fell out — and the word I’ll use is that it was inelegant,” Meloni revealed to People magazine earlier this week.

“At the end of the day, how it was handled was, ‘Okay, see you later.’ So I went, ‘That’s fine. We’re all big boys and girls here. See you later.’ And I was off on new adventures and doing what I wanted to do.”

April 1 will find the return of SVU as well as the debut of the Elliot-fronted Law & Order: Organized Crimes, and it's going to be a hoot.

The new series will follow Elliot Stabler, who returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss.

However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he's been away, and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning.

Throughout the series, we will follow Stabler's journey to find absolution and rebuild his life while leading a new elite task force that is taking apart the city's most powerful criminal syndicates one by one.

Given that there was no on-screen goodbye between Benson and Elliot, there are a lot of unanswered questions.

"There are a lot of unanswered questions about how he left, why the silence vis-à-vis Olivia Benson," Christopher revealed on The Talk last summer.

"I think, in real terms, society, and what we are dealing with in society, has changed dramatically. So, I think you have to address that. And, I think the person Elliot was, I think we all evolve. I think all those things are going to be put into play."

