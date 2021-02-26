Fanatic Feed: Cobra Kai Promotions, Rose Leslie's HBO Return, & More!

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Friday, February 26.

ABC dropped the official trailer for its forthcoming comedy series, Home Economics, which is set to launch Wednesday, April 7.

The single-camera comedy explores “the heartwarming, yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1 percent, one middle-class, and one barely holding on,” reads the official synopsis.

The series stars Topher Grace,Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza, and Sasheer Zamata. Shiloh Bearman, Jordyn Curet, Chloe Jo Rountree, and JeCobi Swain also star. The series was penned and executive produced by Michael Colton Colton and John Aboud.

Grace executive produces in addition to starring, along with Eric and Kim Tannenbaum of The Tannenbaum Company. Jason Wang of The Tannenbaum Company will co-executive produce. The series is a co-production between Lionsgate TV and ABC Signature.

Have a look below.

Meanwhile, HBO's The Time Traveler's Wife is moving along with Rose Leslie and Theo James.

Leslie is best known to audiences for her role on Game of Thrones, so this marks a return to the premium cabler.

James is best known for his role in the Divergent movie series.

Based on Audrey Niffenegger’s novel of the same name, the series tells the story of Clare (Leslie) and Henry (James), and a marriage with a problem — time travel.

Clare is described as fiery, clever and unstoppable – and for most of her life she’s had an amazing secret.

Since she was six years old Clare has had an imaginary friend: a kind and funny man, sometimes old, sometimes young, who appears in the woods behind her house and tells her tales of the future.

Visits from the mysterious Henry are the bright spots in the tedium of her childhood.

As the years pass, and she grows into a beautiful young woman, she starts to realize her friend is not imaginary – he’s a time traveler, visiting from the future. And he’s not just from any old future – he’s from her future.

Clare has a literal date with destiny. One day she’s going to meet a young man called Henry DeTamble – whom she’ll know very well but who won’t recognize her at all – and she will become the time traveler’s wife.

This brings us to Cobra Kai, which is staffing up as it heads into its fourth season.

Vanessa Rubio and Peyton List have both been upped to series regulars on Cobra Kai Season 4, meaning there will be much more of those characters in future episodes.

Rubio plays Carmen Diaz, Miguel’s mom and Johnny Lawrence’s love interest, while List portrays Tory Nichols.

Cobra Kai has been a huge success for Netflix since it was picked up by the streamer, becoming one of its most popular shows.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.