Fear the Walking Dead Midseason Trailer Teases Dangerous Confrontations, New Alliances

Alliances will be tested on the second half of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6, and it's going to be a wild ride to the finish line for all of the characters.

AMC has dropped the official trailer for the new episodes, premiering April 11.

"Death, destruction, decay. What is happening to the world isn't new. The world's been breaking down since its inception," we hear in narration for the show.

"Everything is winding down, including us. Death is inevitable. But from this death comes new life."

We get to see John Glover's new character speaking to Alicia, who declares him "the king of the crazies."

Are we getting a mysterious new cult in these new episodes, or is there more at play here?

Alicia has been desperately searching for meaning in recent seasons following the deaths of both her mother, brother, stepfather, and stepbrother.

It's been a difficult few seasons, but it would be a shame if she finds herself leaving everyone behind and joining this mysterious new group.

We also get to see John Dorie and Morgan locking horns, once again, which should make for some good TV.

If you watch Fear the Walking Dead online, you know the characters have been at odds after being split up at the end of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5.

Ginny pulled them apart, and it looks like her scheming will catch up to her in these new episodes.

Daniel finds himself held at gunpoint, probably suggesting that his amnesia cover is well and truly blown.

There's even an appearance from Sherry's group, so we should probably expect Sherry to be back in the mix very soon.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 has been a rare return to form for the series, coming off a critically panned season.

Have a look at the full trailer below and hit the comments with all the speculation.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.