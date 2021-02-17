Gina Carano Learned of The Mandalorian Firing on Social Media

Gina Carano is shedding some more light on her firing from The Mandalorian.

The actress, who was fired from the franchise last week, said in a new statement to former New York Times writer Bari Weis that she learned of her ouster via social media.

#FireGinaCarano became a popular trend on Twitter last year after Carano appeared to mock transgender pronouns by putting “Beep/bop/boop” in her profile bio.

Now, Carano has said that Lucasfilm pushed her to release a company-written apology statement over the matter, but she decided against posting it.

“Earlier on last year before ‘The Mandalorian’ came out, they wanted me to use their exact wording for an apology over pronoun usage,” Carano said.

“I declined and offered a statement in my own words. I made clear I wanted nothing to do with mocking the transgender community, and was just drawing attention to the abuse of the mob in forcing people to put pronouns in their bio.”

The actress said that Lucasfilm subsequently pulled her from all press and promotion for The Mandalorian Season 2.

“That was heartbreaking, but I didn’t want to take away from the hard work of everyone who worked on the project, so I said ok,” Carano added.

“That was the last time I was contacted about any type of public statement or apology from Lucasfilm. I found out through social media, like everyone else, that I had been fired.”

Lucasfilm officially severed ties with Carano last Wednesday following a controversial social media post in which she likened being a Republican today to being Jewish during the Holocaust.

She deleted the post ahead of her, but nothing is ever really deleted once it hits the internet.

"Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future," a Lucasfilm spokesperson said earlier this week.

"Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews," the post Carano shared earlier that week reads.

Carano also issued a series of tweets last year, one in which she mocked mask-wearing amid the pandemic and another in which she falsely suggested voter fraud occurred during the 2020 presidential election.

There were rumors that Carano was set to lead a Mandalorian spinoff, and The Hollywood Reporter confirmed as much on Tuesday night.

The series was very much in the works and LucasFilm decided against officially ordering at after her social media controversy.

Carano is gearing up to star in and produce a new movie for the conservative website The Daily Wire.

“I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob," she said in a statement last week.

"I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

