Golden Globe Nominations 2021: And the Winners May Be...?Paul Dailly at . Updated at .
Nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards were announced on Wednesday morning by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson, along with Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Lorenzo Soria, Dick Clark Productions’ Barry Adelman and 2021 Golden Globe ambassadors Satchel and Jackson “Children of Spike” Lee.
It has been announced that Norman Lear will be honored this year with The Carol Burnett Award, while Jane Fonda is the latest recipient of filmdom’s Cecil B. DeMille Award.
The Crown led the TV pack, garnering six total nominations, including for Best Drama and lead actress Olivia Colman.
The final season of Schitt’s Creek followed with five nods, while HBO’s The Undoing and Netflix’s Ozark snagged four each.
NBC has announced it will broadcast this year’s Golden Globes on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler returning to host for a fourth time, but this time they'll be doing so from opposite coasts.
Yes, it will make for a different energy, but these two comedy greats have proven they can pull off great awards shows in the past, so we are so on board.
Here are full TV nominations.
DRAMA SERIES
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
DRAMA ACTOR
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O’ Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunters
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
DRAMA ACTRESS
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched
COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso
COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES ACTRESS
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES ACTOR
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES
Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – ACTOR
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – ACTRESS
Cate Blanchett, Mrs America
Daisy Edgar Jones, Normal People
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
SERIES, TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – SUPPORTING ACTOR
John Boyega, Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
SERIES, TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helen Bonham Carter, The Crown
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
Ann Frances, Schitt's Creek
Julia Garner, Ozark
What do you think of the nominations? Who do you think got snubbed?
Hit the comments below.
Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.