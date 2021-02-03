Golden Globe Nominations 2021: And the Winners May Be...?

Nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards were announced on Wednesday morning by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson, along with Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Lorenzo Soria, Dick Clark Productions’ Barry Adelman and 2021 Golden Globe ambassadors Satchel and Jackson “Children of Spike” Lee.

It has been announced that Norman Lear will be honored this year with The Carol Burnett Award, while Jane Fonda is the latest recipient of filmdom’s Cecil B. DeMille Award.

The Crown led the TV pack, garnering six total nominations, including for Best Drama and lead actress Olivia Colman.

The final season of Schitt’s Creek followed with five nods, while HBO’s The Undoing and Netflix’s Ozark snagged four each.

NBC has announced it will broadcast this year’s Golden Globes on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler returning to host for a fourth time, but this time they'll be doing so from opposite coasts.

Yes, it will make for a different energy, but these two comedy greats have proven they can pull off great awards shows in the past, so we are so on board.

Here are full TV nominations.

DRAMA SERIES

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

DRAMA ACTOR

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O’ Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

DRAMA ACTRESS

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES ACTRESS

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES ACTOR

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – ACTOR

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett, Mrs America

Daisy Edgar Jones, Normal People

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

SERIES, TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – SUPPORTING ACTOR

John Boyega, Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

SERIES, TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helen Bonham Carter, The Crown

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Ann Frances, Schitt's Creek

Julia Garner, Ozark

What do you think of the nominations? Who do you think got snubbed?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.