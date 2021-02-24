Halo TV Series Moves from Showtime to Paramount+

Master Chief is not putting down roots on Showtime as initially planned.

The videogame adaptation of Halo will now launch exclusively on Paramount+, which is currently known as CBS All Access.

The news marks another big twist in the tale for the series that has been in development for several years, having received a series commitment from Showtime way back in 2018.

“Halo is our most ambitious series ever, and we expect audiences who have been anticipating it for years to be thoroughly rewarded,” said Showtime president David Nevins at the time.

“In the history of television, there simply has never been enough great science fiction. Kyle Killen’s scripts are thrilling, expansive and provocative, Rupert Wyatt is a wonderful, world-building director, and their vision of Halo will enthrall fans of the game while also drawing the uninitiated into a world of complex characters that populate this unique universe.”

The series, set in 2001, will dramatize “an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant,” per Showtime.

“Halo will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future." Halo has spawned multiple games since launching on the original Xbox back in 2001. From anime, to live action projects to books, we think it's fair to say that the franchise is a hit.

The cast includes Pablo Schreiber (American Gods, Orange is the New Black) as the Master Chief Spartan John-117, Natascha McElhone (Californication) as both Dr. Catherine Halsey and Cortana (the most advanced AI in human history), Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo) as Soren-066, and Shabana Azmi (24: India) as Admiral Margaret Parangosky.

The TV adaptation will also bring new characters into the fold, forging a path away from the videogames.

A brand new videogame titled Halo Infinite is in the works by 343 Industries, but plot details and a release date are scarce at this stage.

It was supposed to launch with the Xbox Series X/S in November last year, but there was much criticism leveled towards the first trailer, and the studio responded by postponing the game to make something that would be in line with what fans expect from the franchise.

This is not the first time a live-action TV iteration of the series has been in the works. MSN previously confirmed it was working on a TV series that would air exclusively through Xbox Live.

The series never materialized, and it might be a good thing. Showtime has a great track record when it comes to high-quality TV series, so it should be fun to see how they bring Halo to life.

Thankfully, the series began production last year, but there's no telling when it might premiere.

The post-production process will probably last longer than your typical show thanks to the impressive world the game takes place in.

Moving to Paramount+ is actually a decent move. The revamped streamer is trying to make a splash as it gears up for an international rollout.

Having a proven brand name as part of the process will help raise awareness.

It was recently revealed that Paramount+ has a Criminal Minds revival in the works, in addition to a raft of original content, including a Yellowstone prequel.

