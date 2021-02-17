Has NCIS Found Jack Sloane's Replacement?

Jack Sloane (Maria Bello) is peacing out of NCIS next week, but the show may have already found her replacement.

According to Cheat Sheet, many NCIS fans think that Wilmer Valderrama leaked her replacement on his Instagram page last month.

At the time, Valderrama shared a photo of himself and actor Zane Holtz, his former From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series co-star.

"Together again, ladies & gentlemen... meet Federal Agent Sawyer.. @zaneholtz, welcome to the #NCIS Team... long way from Dusk and Vampires," Valderrama captioned the photo, which you can view below.

Emily Wickersham, who plays Bishop on the series, commented on the post.

She wrote, “But have you known him as long as I have? [Zane] 16-year-old friendship? Just trying to work the math out [wink emoji] Cc [Chelsea, Wilmer]."

CBS has yet to confirm how Agent Sawyer will fit into the narrative, so all of this is purely speculation at this stage.

Additionally, Bello has just one episode remaining as Jack Sloane, so it seems likely her replacement in the team will be drafted in fairly soon.

Bello's departure was announced last year after it was revealed that she had signed a three-year deal and would not be extending it.

She wrapped filming in December with a touching Instagram post about the impact of the show.

"And that’s a wrap for Jack Sloane @ncis_cbs," she said at the top of her statement, expounding as follows:

"I’ve learned many things on this journey for the last three and a half years. I learned about commitment and community."

"I’ve learned that the woman I am enjoys process over product," Bello wrote.

"I’ve never worked with a kinder, more generous group of people. I only had the privilege of standing by Dom’s side during cancer because my producers worked so hard to make sure I was there for every treatment."

"I made a speech today for our crew. Though in our business, like many, there are quite a few assholes - there is not one on the set of NCIS - in front of or behind the camera," her emotional statement continued.

"Only a profoundly decent group of people who care more about each other and the world in general than what is in it for them."

She went on to explain why she believes the show is still a big hit after 18 seasons.

"I understand why this show after 18 years is the most watched in the world - you must all feel our love. Keep watching."

"I have a feeling there will be many more years to come. Thank you to all of my pals at NCIS and to all of our fans. I am truly grateful."

CBS has yet to pick NCIS up for the 19th season, but a worrying new report emerged on The Hollywood Reporter this week that threw the future into doubt.

The outlet says that a source told them that Mark Harmon is gearing up to exit and that CBS wants to conclude the series as a result.

However, it notes that Harmon could return for a handful of episodes should the series be renewed.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.