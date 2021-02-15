I May Destroy You and We Are Who We Are Will Not Return to HBO

Two beloved HBO series are over.

I May Destroy You and We Are Who We Are -- both envisioned as limited series -- will not become ongoing series, it has been announced.

HBO boss Casey Bloys revealed the news in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

While both were limited series, HBO has a knack for finding ways to bring those types of shows back for additional seasons.

In recent memory, the premium cabler has extended limited series such as Big Little Lies and Perry Mason, but it seems like the door is closed on both of the above shows returning.

"Luca Guadagnino is off doing other projects, so I don't know. There are no plans at the moment for Season 2," Bloys told THR of a potential We Are Who We Are Season 2.

"There's no update on Watchmen. And on I May Destroy You, Michaela Coel is thinking about what she wants to do next. I don't think there's going to be another I May Destroy You, there's no Season 2 coming," he added.

"But she's thinking about what she wants to do next and hopefully we'll be lucky enough to be partner with her again."

We Are Who We Are told a story about two American kids who live on a U.S. military base in Italy. The series explores friendship, first-love, identity, and immerses the audience in all the messy exhilaration and anguish of being a teenager – a story which could happen anywhere in the world, but in this case, happens in this little slice of America in Italy.

The cast of We Are Who We Are includes Chloë Sevigny, Jack Dylan Grazer, Alice Braga, Jordan Kristine Seamón, Spence Moore II, Kid Cudi, Faith Alabi, Francesca Scorsese, Ben Taylor, Corey Knight, Tom Mercier, and Sebastiano Pigazzi.

I May Destroy You is a fearless, frank, and provocative half-hour series exploring the question of sexual consent and where, in the new landscape of dating and relationships, the distinction between liberation and exploitation lies.

Set in London, where gratification is only an app away, the story centers on Arabella (Coel), a carefree, self-assured Londoner with a group of great friends, a boyfriend in Italy, and a burgeoning writing career.

But when her drink is spiked with a date-rape drug, she must question and rebuild every element of her life.

Both shows join Watchmen, The Outsider, and Sharp Objects among HBO's recent crop of limited series that have not continued.

The jury is still out on Lovecraft Country, which drew rave reviews, decent ratings, and is doing well on the awards front.

It will all come down to whether the series's creative forces can narrow down a storyline for a new run of episodes.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.