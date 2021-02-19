Jaime Pressly Responds to Mom Cancellation

Fans are still reeling from the news that CBS comedy series Mom is coming to an end.

Over the last few days, the cast of the beloved show has been speaking out about the end date announcement.

The latest to speak out is Jaime Pressly, who has played Jill Kendall since Mom Season 2.

"I had the great fortune of being asked to join a show called @mom_cbs in its second season 7 years ago," the actress wrote on Instagram, adding that she didn't know of the series beforehand.

"But I knew with Chuck Lorre at the helm and @allisonbjanney and @annafaris ⁣as the leads it must be something special. So I jumped in head first not knowing what I was in for. Boy did I hit the jackpot. Being able to tell the stories of these beautifully flawed women supporting each other through recovery from addiction, loss, love, failures, wins, getting older and learning to love themselves has been one of the greatest honors of my life," the My Name is Earl alum shared.

"It goes without saying that when you spend as much time together as we have over these last 8 years (7 for me) you can’t help but fall in love with each other and become a real life support group both on and off the screen," she continued.

"The unconditional love I have for everyone from the cast & writers to our crew is a love I’ll take with me for the rest of my life. It was truly an honor and pleasure to be a part of a show that has helped so many people in ways no other show ever has."

Pressly went on to thank those associated with the show for such a great run.

"I will always wear it as a badge of honor. I want to thank Chuck Lorre, Gemma Baker, Nick Bakay, and all the writers - Eddie Gorodetsky, Alissa Neubauer, Susan McMartin, Sheldon Bull, Adam Chase, Marco Pennette, Britte' E. Anchor, Warren Bell, Anne Flett-Giordano, Michael Shipley, Ilana Wernick, Laura House, Christine Zander, Chelsea Myers, Chandra Thomas, Robyn Morrison, Mike Binder, Hayley Mortison, Michael Borkow, Sam Miller, Maria Espada, Nadiya Chettiar for giving us these wonderfully flawed and lovable characters to bring to life."

"I miss seeing all of your faces," she added, before addressing her co-stars:

"⁣Allison Janney, you my dear lady, are the greatest lead actress of all time and I luv you more than I could ever explain. Ty for leading us all with such grace & dignity," she said.

"And to my ladies Mimi, Kristen , Beth, and the coolest man on the planet, Bill Fitchner and of course Anna Faris it been a privilege to stand next to you. I have to give a separate thank⁣ you to Jamie Widdoes for your patience with all us crazy ladies & for the luv you’ve shown us all in steering the ship."

Mom's conclusion was announced earlier this week, with the series finale set for May 6.

“For the past eight years, we’ve had the great honor to bring these wonderful characters to life, sharing their struggles and triumphs with millions of viewers every week,” executive producers Chuck Lorre, Gemma Baker, and Nick Bakay said in a statement.

“From the beginning, we set out to tell stories about recovery from alcoholism and addiction that are rarely portrayed in a network comedy series.

"Whether it was the emotional reactions of the live audience on tape night inside Stage 20, or discussions at The White House regarding the opioid crisis, or the personal stories we continue to receive on social media, we take great pride in knowing Mom has positively impacted so many lives."

"We are forever grateful to our brilliant cast and guest stars, wonderful writers, and amazing crew for going on this journey with us.”

What are your thoughts on the comments from the actress?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.