Kevin Costner National Parks Drama Gets Pilot Order at ABC

The star of Paramount Network's Yellowstone has a new show in the works.

Per Deadline, ABC has picked up a pilot order for National Parks, a crime procedural that plays out in some of the most beautiful landscapes across America's national parks.

The series "follows a small group of elite national parks service agents as they solve crimes while protecting the parks — which, while being known for their sweeping, beautiful landscapes, also attract a vast array of criminal activity," according to Deadline.

Costner wrote the pilot with Aaron Helbing (The Flash) and author Jon Baird, who are also executive producers.

Other executive producers are Territory Pictures' Rod Lake, Ivan Cohen, and Ken Halsband, as well as Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson of A+E Studios.

"Our partners at ABC, 20th Television, and A+E Studios have given me a great environment to step out of my comfort zone and deliver something special," Costner said in a statement to Deadline.

Costner is an award-winning actor, who currently stars on Yellowstone, which is heading into its fourth season later this year.

He plays John Dutton on Yellowstone, the patriarch of a wealthy family that has control of the largest contiguous ranch in the U.S. and is fighting to keep control of it.

The cast also includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Gil Birmingham, and Ian Bohen.

The series has been growing in popularity ever since its launch, becoming one of the biggest dramas on all of TV.

But the series is poised to switch things up after Yellowstone Season 3 concluded with John being shot while trying to help someone on the side of the road.

It was one of many wild cliffhangers, but it's hard to imagine Costner exiting the series so soon in its run.

Costner did open up about the storyline to Good Day New York.

“I can’t say. There’s an ending that you’re gonna see, hopefully, it’s a powerful one for you," Costner said.

"I try to make things and be a part of things that have a dramatic arc to them. Just try to enjoy it right up to the end if you can."

ABC has a string of pilots in the works for next season, including a new series from the creators of Once Upon a Time titled Epic, which is set to be a new spin on fairy tale dramas.

It will certainly throw fans back to Once Upon a Time.

Zahir McGhee's Queens, a new drama about a hip hop group, also landed a pilot order, while The Wonder Years reboot from Lee Daniels also landed a pilot pickup.

