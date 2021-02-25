Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Shot, 2 French Bulldogs Stolen

Truly horrifying news out of Hollywood.

Lady Gaga's dog walker was shot and hospitalized on Wednesday night, and two of the star's French Bulldogs were stolen.

Ryan Fischer was attacked close to his home in West Hollywood as he walked dogs Koji, Miss Asia, and Gustavo in West Hollywood around 10 p.m., per reports from Daily Mail and TMZ.

Fischer was rushed to hospital, but Koji and Gustavo were taken in the robbery.

A video at the scene showed a man on the ground holding on to one of the dogs, believed to be Miss Asia.

Fischer was said to be conscious when officers arrived on the scene, but he was reportedly struggling to breathe.

Police told the Daily Mail that Fischer was shot in the chest four times by two men wearing baseball caps.

Gaga is currently in Italy for work and is offering up a $500,000 reward for information about her dogs.

She is currently working on the upcoming movie Gucci with a role that led to her changing her hair to brunette to play Maurizio Gucci’s ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani.

Gaga announced she'd adopted a new puppy, who she would later name Gustav back in 2016.

"I'm proud to announce we added a new member to the #JOANNE family," the star shared on Instagram.

"I haven't named him yet but I call him both cowpig and moopig in the meantime!" Gaga continued in her post.

The singer and actress has been open about her love for her dogs, sharing various social media posts about them over the years.

She even posed on the cover of Harper's Bazaar with Asia.

“She has really shown me the importance of living in the moment,” she said at the time, referring to Asia as her “inspiration” in life.

“If I don’t, I’ll miss a precious look on her face! She is a very romantic and loving animal, and this sort of poetry is what art is all about, I think. Interaction. She loves to sit with me when I record jazz. She never barks or makes noise; she just looks at me with her big ears.”

Gaga is, of course, most well known for her stratospheric success as a singer, but she is also an actress, having appeared in A Star is Born.

On the TV front, she is well-known for her role on American Horror Story Season 5: Hotel.

