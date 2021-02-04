Law & Order: Organized Crime, Manifest, & Good Girls Get NBC Premiere Dates

NBC has announced some more premiere dates, and they include the return of some beloved fan-favorites.

Manifest Season 3 is headed to Thursdays. The high-concept drama, which spent its first two seasons on Mondays, will return to the air on April 1 in the 8/7c slot.

This means that Superstore's sixth -- and final -- season, and the freshman season of Mr. Mayor, will have wrapped their runs by that point.

“While the Stone family endeavors to keep their friends safe and make their enemies believe the unbelievable, new challenges will test their trust of the callings and each other,” the description for Manifest teases.

“But sticking together is more important than ever, because no matter what happens, it’s all connected.”

Law & Order: SVU will remain in the 9/8c time-period, but its Christopher Meloni-led spinoff, Organized Crime, will launch April 1, in the 10/9c slot.

This night also marks a crossover between the two shows, so fans will have many Elliot-Olivia scenes to look forward to.

The drama features Christopher Meloni reprising his beloved role as Elliot Stabler, who returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss.

However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he's been away, and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning.

Throughout the series, we will follow Stabler's journey to find absolution and rebuild his life, while leading a new elite task force that is taking apart the city's most powerful criminal syndicates one by one.

The cast also includes Dylan McDermott and Tamara Taylor.

Good Girls, meanwhile, will make its highly-anticipated return Sunday, March 7, in the 10/9c slot.

The new season follows Beth, Ruby, and Annie “as the stakes for everyone get higher and higher,” per NBC's description.

That same night, Ellen's Game of Games makes the jump from Mondays to Sundays.

The network also announced that Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist is leaving Tuesdays behind and returning to its original Sunday slot.

SUNDAY, MARCH 28

7 p.m. – “Ellen’s Game of Games” (repeat)

8 p.m. – “Ellen’s Game of Games” (time period premiere)

9 p.m. – “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (time period premiere)

10 p.m. – “Good Girls”

THURSDAY, APRIL 1

8 p.m. – “Manifest” (Season 3 premiere)

9 p.m. – “Law & Order: SVU”

10 p.m. – “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (series premiere)

NBC previously announced that new comedies Young Rock will debut on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and Kenan would debut immediately after on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 8:30 p.m.

Young Rock focuses on different chapters of Dwayne Johnson's life.

From growing up in a strong and resilient family, to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami, the show will explore the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he's met along the way.

Dwayne Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Ana Tuisila, Fasitua Amosa, and John Tui star.

Kenan, a recently widowed host of Atlanta's #2 morning show, struggles to balance his job and his young daughters despite all the "help" he gets from his father-in-law and his brother/manager/house guest.

Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd, Kimrie Lewis, Dani Lane, Dannah Lane, and Don Johnson star.

The next cycle of The Voice, its tenth anniversary season, is also on tap for The Voice, and it will lead into new sci-fi drama, Debris.

Meanwhile, New Amsterdam is set to return after a year off the air with its Season 3 premiere on March 2, out of a new episode of This Is Us.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.