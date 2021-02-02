Marilyn Manson Dropped From American Gods, Creepshow Following Abuse Allegations

Marilyn Manson will no longer appear in upcoming episodes of Starz's American Gods and Shudder's Creepshow.

The news comes following allegations of abuse made by Evan Rachel Wood and several other women.

Manson has appeared in two episodes of American Gods Season 3 in the role of Johan, but the network has cut him out of a future installment, according to Deadline.

“Due to the allegations made against Marilyn Manson, we have decided to remove his performance from the remaining episode he is in, scheduled to air later this season. Starz stands unequivocally with all victims and survivors of abuse," a Starz rep said to the outlet.

A rep from Shudder also said that Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, will be replaced on an episode of Creepshow Season 2.

On Monday, Wood wrote on Instagram that she is “done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail."

“I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives,” she wrote.

“He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years,” Wood added.

“I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission," she continued.

On Monday, Manson took to social media to deny the allegations against him, saying his relationships "have always been entirely consensual."

“Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality,” he wrote.

The musician was also dropped from his record label, Loma Vista Recordings. They said they will not promote his recent album or work with him on future projects.

"In light of today’s disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album, effective immediately."

"Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects," the record label said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

