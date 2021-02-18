Mom's Kristen Johnston Calls Cancellation a 'Huge Bummer'

It's the end of an era at CBS with the conclusion of Mom.

CBS made the stunning announcement on Wednesday that the beloved series will wrap with its current eighth season.

Kristen Johnson, who plays Tammy on the series, reacted to the sad announcement on Twitter shortly after it broke.

"Such a huge bummer," she tweeted of the news.

"This show has been such a total joy & honor to be a part of. It's been life-changing for me to be on a show that's about recovery & women supporting each other thru thick & thin. Plus, 'Mom' has the BEST fast ever."

She later revealed when the cast and learned of the demise of the beloved show.

"Since people have asked, we were all told last night, not via a tweet."

"Oh man, bummer is right!!!! I have loved this show from the beginning," said a fan in response. "This is going to leave huge hole on Thursday night. I am really going to miss out and the Ladies."

"Well, we have a bunch more left in this season, it's not over quite yet," Johnson responded.

“For the past eight years, we’ve had the great honor to bring these wonderful characters to life, sharing their struggles and triumphs with millions of viewers every week,” executive producers Chuck Lorre, Gemma Baker, and Nick Bakay said in a statement.

“From the beginning, we set out to tell stories about recovery from alcoholism and addiction that are rarely portrayed in a network comedy series.

"Whether it was the emotional reactions of the live audience on tape night inside Stage 20, or discussions at The White House regarding the opioid crisis, or the personal stories we continue to receive on social media, we take great pride in knowing Mom has positively impacted so many lives."

"We are forever grateful to our brilliant cast and guest stars, wonderful writers, and amazing crew for going on this journey with us.”

The news comes less than a year after Faris announced she was quitting the show ahead of Season 8, leaving fans stunned.

“Since its premiere, Mom has touched people’s lives by sensitively tackling weighty yet relatable topics, with a perfect, deft touch,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment.

“Mom redefined what a comedy can be, and we are proud to have been the network home to this wonderful series. We are deeply grateful to Chuck Lorre and his tremendously creative production team, helmed by Gemma Baker and Nick Bakay, and the amazingly talented cast, led by the phenomenal Allison Janney.”

“Chuck, Gemma, Eddie and Nick have created a beautiful series with storylines depicting the real-life struggles and successes of those in recovery," producers Warner Bros. TV said in a statement.

"We are deeply proud of the Mom cast, crew and writers for the impact their work has had, and will continue to have, on viewers around the world, and we thank our partners at CBS for enabling these stories to be told.”

The news broke on the same night that CBS canceled NCIS: New Orleans and renewed The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.