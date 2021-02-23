New Amsterdam Season 3 Trailer Teases Max-Helen Relationship, a Potential Death, & More!

When New Amsterdam returns, Max will be trying to find the balance between being a father and making an impact at his job.

NBC on Tuesday released a lengthier trailer for New Amsterdam Season 3 and it shows the character struggling during the pandemic.

If you watch New Amsterdam online, you know Max has always been about reinventing the wheel to make the healthcare system fairer for all.

As expected, the pandemic will further ignite that passion, and while the first part of the trailer offers flashbacks.

But when we get to the good stuff, including Max saying he wants to "build something better," both for his daughter and for Helen.

Yes, Helen is shocked, but could this mean that Max and Helen are officially a go? We sure hope so, but we'll reserve judgment until we lay eyes on some fresh episodes.

The trailer also confirms at least one doctor will be infected with COVID-19, but there's no indication on whether the character will die or pull through.

"When Dr. Max Goodwin (played by Ryan Eggold) took over New Amsterdam, he asked a simple, revolutionary question: ‘How can I help?’ In Season 3, Max and his team face the daunting task of sustaining that optimism while dealing with a pandemic that exposed the gaping inequities in our health care," reads NBC's official description.

"Max is no longer content to fix a broken system. He’s determined to tear it down and build something better.”

While the series will pick up during the pandemic, it looks like the flu episode that was pulled last year will not be seeing the light of day.

“The world needs a lot less fiction right now, and a lot more facts,” series creator David Schulner shared with Deadline last March, in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We showed what happens when our hospital has to erect tents in the parking lot because every bed is taken.

"Today, we woke up to images of the military erecting tents to serve as makeshift morgues outside Bellevue hospital as New York is bracing for potential surge in coronavirus victims. Sometimes, what the mirror reflects back is too horrifying to look at.”

While there's a lot of uncertainty right now, NBC renewed New Amsterdam for three seasons last year, so it will be around for at least a few years yet.

The series has proven to be one of the best medical dramas around, but with Grey's Anatomy, The Good Doctor, and The Resident tackling the pandemic, it will be nice to see which show tackles it the best.

What do you think of it all?

Have a look at the trailer and tune in Tuesday, March 2 for the season premiere.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.