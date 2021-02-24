Ray Donovan Resurrected at Showtime for Feature-Film Wrap-Up

at .

For seven seasons, Liev Schreiber played the titular role of Ray Donovan on Showtime.

It was canceled without much fanfare, let alone a proper goodbye to the show that scored awards and viewers for the network.

Thankfully, something is going to be done about that.

Banding Together - Ray Donovan

Despite Schreiber's pleas for an eighth season of the fan-favorite Showtime drama, the request fell on deaf ears, going so far as to end the beloved show on a cliffhanger.

Not surprisingly, it resulted in some serious blowback against the network.

At the time of its cancellation, Showtime's co-head of entertainment, Gary Levine, said that he always thought the show would go seven or eight seasons before calling it quits.

Ray Donovan in a Suit Season 5 Episode 12

The same couldn't be said of its star or its showrunner, David Hollander, who said the news blindsided him.

Fans have long memories, and they've remained vocal about the less-than-stellar treatment of the lasting drama.

But there was good news announced today as the opportunity for a suitable conclusion to Ray Donovan and his volatile family is about to take flight.

Showtime has ordered a movie to wrap up the series.

Life Interrupted - Ray Donovan

Hallelujah!

Schreiber and Hollander will write the feature-length film, and Hollander will direct. At the time it went off the air, there was nobody who knew the characters better than they did.

According to Showtime, the movie will find Mickey in the wind with Ray determined to find him and stop him before there is more carnage in his wake.

The wrap-up will also weave together the present-day fallout from the Donovan/Sullivan feud with Ray and Mickey's origin story from 30 years ago.

Ray Has a Gun - Ray Donovan Season 5 Episode 10

Donovan/Sullivan feud with Ray and Mickey's origin story from 30 years ago.

"When Ray Donovan went off our air after seven great seasons, we heard from so many of its loyal fans that they were not ready to say goodbye to Ray and the wonderfully dysfunctional Donovan clan,” Levine said in a statement.

"And so, for them, we are delighted that Liev and David are creating a thrilling new chapter of this iconic series."

Hard Truths - Ray Donovan

Obviously, Schreiber will resurrect his role as Ray, and you can also expect Jon Voight to return as Micky and Kerris Dorsey to return as Ray's daughter, Bridget.

There isn't any news about the other members of the Donovan family being included in the story or the stars returning.

And with a 30-year-old flashback, we should see some new faces starring as the young Ray and Mickey.

We'll keep you abreast of any news we hear as it happens.

Mickey In Trouble? - Ray Donovan Season 5 Episode 10

How excited are you about this news?

We know that TV Fanatics had a particular love for Ray Donovan, so take to the comments and share your thoughts!

We want to hear from you.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Ray Donovan Quotes

Mickey: I got a good one for ya.
Bunchy: Dad, don't.
Stan: It's alright.
Mickey: What's the difference between acne and a priest? Acne waits until a boy's 14 to come on his face.

Who lives in Calabasas anyway? Sinbad, Howie Mandel? Jesus Ray.

Lee

Ray Donovan

Ray Donovan Photos

Cleaning Up Their Mess - Ray Donovan
Banding Together - Ray Donovan
Effort To Win - Ray Donovan
Hard Truths - Ray Donovan
Controlling The Damage - Ray Donovan
Cards On The Table - Ray Donovan

Ray Donovan Videos

Ray Donovan Season 6 First Look: Ain't No Sunshine
Ray Donovan Season 6 First Look: Ain't No Sunshine
Ray Donovan Promo: Saying Goodbye To Abby Donovan
Ray Donovan Promo: Saying Goodbye To Abby Donovan
Ray Donovan Promo: Did Abby's Cancer Return?
Ray Donovan Promo: Did Abby's Cancer Return?
  1. Shows
  2. Ray Donovan
  3. Ray Donovan Resurrected at Showtime for Feature-Film Wrap-Up