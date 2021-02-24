Ray Donovan Resurrected at Showtime for Feature-Film Wrap-Up

For seven seasons, Liev Schreiber played the titular role of Ray Donovan on Showtime.

It was canceled without much fanfare, let alone a proper goodbye to the show that scored awards and viewers for the network.

Thankfully, something is going to be done about that.

Despite Schreiber's pleas for an eighth season of the fan-favorite Showtime drama, the request fell on deaf ears, going so far as to end the beloved show on a cliffhanger.

Not surprisingly, it resulted in some serious blowback against the network.

At the time of its cancellation, Showtime's co-head of entertainment, Gary Levine, said that he always thought the show would go seven or eight seasons before calling it quits.

The same couldn't be said of its star or its showrunner, David Hollander, who said the news blindsided him.

Fans have long memories, and they've remained vocal about the less-than-stellar treatment of the lasting drama.

But there was good news announced today as the opportunity for a suitable conclusion to Ray Donovan and his volatile family is about to take flight.

Showtime has ordered a movie to wrap up the series.

Hallelujah!

Schreiber and Hollander will write the feature-length film, and Hollander will direct. At the time it went off the air, there was nobody who knew the characters better than they did.

According to Showtime, the movie will find Mickey in the wind with Ray determined to find him and stop him before there is more carnage in his wake.

The wrap-up will also weave together the present-day fallout from the Donovan/Sullivan feud with Ray and Mickey's origin story from 30 years ago.

"When Ray Donovan went off our air after seven great seasons, we heard from so many of its loyal fans that they were not ready to say goodbye to Ray and the wonderfully dysfunctional Donovan clan,” Levine said in a statement.

"And so, for them, we are delighted that Liev and David are creating a thrilling new chapter of this iconic series."

Obviously, Schreiber will resurrect his role as Ray, and you can also expect Jon Voight to return as Micky and Kerris Dorsey to return as Ray's daughter, Bridget.

There isn't any news about the other members of the Donovan family being included in the story or the stars returning.

And with a 30-year-old flashback, we should see some new faces starring as the young Ray and Mickey.

We'll keep you abreast of any news we hear as it happens.

