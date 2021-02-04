SAG Award Nominations: The Crown and Schitt's Creek Lead TV Noms, Michaela Coel Among First-Timers

SAG Award Nominations: The Crown and Schitt's Creek Lead TV Noms, Michaela Coel Among First-TimersPaul Dailly at .
The nominations for the 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards have finally been announced.
Lily Collins (Emily in Paris) and Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer) revealed the noms on Thursday morning, just one day after nominations for the 78th annual Golden Globes were announced.
The 2021 SAG Awards will air on both TBS and TNT on Sunday, April 4, at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT.
The awards show typically airs earlier in the year, but due to the pandemic, many live events have had to postpone or cancel entirely.
As a result of the delay, SAG extended its eligibility period for movies and TV programs by two months, through February 28.
The Crown leads the drama pack with five nominations, while Schitt's Creek leads the comedies, also with five nominations.
Michaela Coel is also being recognized with her first SAG nomination for I May Destroy.
Coel and her groundbreaking series were shut out of the Golden Globes in one of the biggest surprises on the awards front in recent years.
Lovecraft Country, HBO's thrilling supernatural drama, also gets its first nod.
Bridgerton, which has emerged as Netflix's biggest series ever, also landed nominations.
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Bridgerton
The Crown
Bridgerton
Ozark
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Dead To Me
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman
Josh O’Conner
Sterling K. Brown
Bob Odenkirk
Rege Jean
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson
Oliva Colman
Emma Corwin
Laura Linney
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nicholas Hoult
Daniel Levy
Eugene Levy
Jason Sudeikis
Ramy Youssef
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate
Linda Cardellini
Kaley Cuoco
Annie Murphy
Catherine O’Hara
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Bill Camp
Daveed Diggs
Hugh Grant
Ethan Hawke
Mark Ruffalo
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Cate Blanchette
Michaela Coel
Nicole Kidman
Anya Taylor-Joy
Kerry Washington
Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
The Boys
Cobra Kai
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Westworld
Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.