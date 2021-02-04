SAG Award Nominations: The Crown and Schitt's Creek Lead TV Noms, Michaela Coel Among First-Timers

The nominations for the 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards have finally been announced.

Lily Collins (Emily in Paris) and Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer) revealed the noms on Thursday morning, just one day after nominations for the 78th annual Golden Globes were announced.

The 2021 SAG Awards will air on both TBS and TNT on Sunday, April 4, at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT.

The awards show typically airs earlier in the year, but due to the pandemic, many live events have had to postpone or cancel entirely.

As a result of the delay, SAG extended its eligibility period for movies and TV programs by two months, through February 28.

The Crown leads the drama pack with five nominations, while Schitt's Creek leads the comedies, also with five nominations.

Michaela Coel is also being recognized with her first SAG nomination for I May Destroy.

Coel and her groundbreaking series were shut out of the Golden Globes in one of the biggest surprises on the awards front in recent years.

Lovecraft Country, HBO's thrilling supernatural drama, also gets its first nod.

Bridgerton, which has emerged as Netflix's biggest series ever, also landed nominations.

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

The Crown

Ozark

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Dead To Me

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman

Josh O’Conner

Sterling K. Brown

Bob Odenkirk

Rege Jean

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson

Oliva Colman

Emma Corwin

Laura Linney

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Nicholas Hoult

Daniel Levy

Eugene Levy

Jason Sudeikis

Ramy Youssef

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate

Linda Cardellini

Kaley Cuoco

Annie Murphy

Catherine O’Hara

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Bill Camp

Daveed Diggs

Hugh Grant

Ethan Hawke

Mark Ruffalo

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Cate Blanchette

Michaela Coel

Nicole Kidman

Anya Taylor-Joy

Kerry Washington

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

The Boys

Cobra Kai

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Westworld

