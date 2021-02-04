SAG Award Nominations: The Crown and Schitt's Creek Lead TV Noms, Michaela Coel Among First-Timers

at .

The nominations for the 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards have finally been announced.

Lily Collins (Emily in Paris) and Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer) revealed the noms on Thursday morning, just one day after nominations for the 78th annual Golden Globes were announced.

The 2021 SAG Awards will air on both TBS and TNT on Sunday, April 4, at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT.

Emma Corrin on The Crown

The awards show typically airs earlier in the year, but due to the pandemic, many live events have had to postpone or cancel entirely.

As a result of the delay, SAG extended its eligibility period for movies and TV programs by two months, through February 28.

The Crown leads the drama pack with five nominations, while Schitt's Creek leads the comedies, also with five nominations.

Michaela Coel as Arabella on I May Destroy You

Michaela Coel is also being recognized with her first SAG nomination for I May Destroy.

Coel and her groundbreaking series were shut out of the Golden Globes in one of the biggest surprises on the awards front in recent years.

Lovecraft Country, HBO's thrilling supernatural drama, also gets its first nod.

Bridgerton, which has emerged as Netflix's biggest series ever, also landed nominations.

Rege Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul

 Bridgerton

 The Crown

 Bridgerton

 Ozark

Grateful and Restrained Smiles - Dead to Me

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Dead To Me

 The Flight Attendant

 The Great

 Schitt’s Creek

 Ted Lasso

In the Hot Seat - Ted Lasso Season 1 Episode 1

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman

 Josh O’Conner

 Sterling K. Brown

 Bob Odenkirk

 Rege Jean

Gillian Anderson on The Crown

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson

 Oliva Colman

 Emma Corwin

 Laura Linney

Daniel Levy Attends Event

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Nicholas Hoult

 Daniel Levy

 Eugene Levy

 Jason Sudeikis

 Ramy Youssef

Kaley Cuoco Attends Charity Event

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate

 Linda Cardellini

 Kaley Cuoco

 Annie Murphy

 Catherine O’Hara

Moira's Wedding Look - Schitt's Creek Season 6 Episode 14

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Bill Camp

 Daveed Diggs

 Hugh Grant

 Ethan Hawke

 Mark Ruffalo

Grace by Night - The Undoing Season 1 Episode 5

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Cate Blanchette

 Michaela Coel

 Nicole Kidman

 Anya Taylor-Joy

 Kerry Washington

Homelander Has a Surprise - The Boys Season 2 Episode 7

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

The Boys

 Cobra Kai

 Lovecraft Country

 The Mandalorian

 Westworld

