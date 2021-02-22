SEAL Team Actor Justin Melnick Recovering After Falling From Helicopter

SEAL Team's Justin Melnick had a brush with death this weekend.

The actor fell from a helicopter during a private commercial shoot on Saturday, according to reports.

The reports claim that Melnick fell 15-20 feet from a helicopter while fast-roping during a shoot near Blue Cloud Movie Ranch in Santa Clarita, Calif.

Variety confirmed the news, noting that "the Los Angeles County Fire Department then transported the man to the hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening."

Melnick first started appearing on SEAL Team as a dog handler, but was recently upped to recurring in the role of Brock Reynolds.

The incident in question was not in relation to the CBS drama series, but he was working with a dog during the stunt that went horribly wrong.

The good news is that the four-legged friend is also recovering and in good condition.

Melnick owns Dita, the beautiful dog who plays Cerberus on SEAL Team.

Melnick revealed to Variety in 2018 that he spent six years of his life as a combat photographer and was embedded with troops in Afghanistan.

He dished that he was then inspired to join the military and helped develop a direct, special forces program.

Upon moving to Atlanta, he helped overhaul their program and active shooting training.

Dita came into his life when it emerged that his roommate was not able to keep her.

"Our narcotics K9 at the time retired because he had been in service for eight or nine years, and we work on a very limited budget in the small town — we have five full-time officers and 24 reserve, part-time officers," he explained to the outlet.

"So I took Dita and started training her," he added before revealing that production is where his heart lies now.

"It’s so much fun," he said.

"You get to run around and play dress up every day. Yeah, the cost in the real world is very great, but if we can bring the story of what these guys go through at home and at work — it’s such a specialized unit that most people don’t really understand it."

"To most people Navy SEALs don’t cry, they don’t bleed, but they’re human, and they pay the greatest sacrifice. It’s been 17 years. It’s been a long war."

SEAL Team is currently airing its fourth season on CBS. It also stars

David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., A.J. Buckley, Toni Trucks, and Judd Lormand.

Catch new episodes Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS.

