Sex and the City Revival Will Address COVID-19

When Sex and the City finally returns to the air, it will not be sidestepping COVID-19, it has been announced.

And Just Like That, the title of the new series, will bring back Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristen Davis.

Kim Cattrall has been vocal about not wanting to reprise her role in any capacity, so she will not be back for the project.

New York City was essentially a character in its original run, and that will largely be the case during the ten-episode revival.

But this will be a very different city than the one we fell in love with all those years ago.

Parker opened up to Vanity Fair, announcing that COVID-19 will "obviously be part of the storyline, because that’s the city [these characters] live in, and how has that changed relationships once friends disappear? I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all."

Parker praised showrunner Michael Patrick King about the storylines the series plans on tackling during its return season.

"It’s incredibly diverse in a really exciting way,” Parker explained, noting that King and the writers have different “life experience, political world views, and social world views," and that it will result in a diverse storyline.

Parker is excited about that and to return to the role that propelled her to stardom.

"I think that Cynthia, Kristin, and I are all excited about the time that has passed," Parker said.

"You know, who are they in this world now? Have they adapted? What part have they played? Where have they fallen short as women, as friends, and how are they finding their way?"

"Did they move with momentum? Are they like some people who are confused, threatened, nervous [by what’s happening in the world]? I’m so curious and excited to see how the writers imagine these women today."

"What is their relationship to social media? What has changed?” Parker wonders.

"What is their life like? For Carrie, who doesn’t have family beyond her friendships, where is she professionally? How have all of these political changes affected her work? Is she still writing a column?"

"Has she written any more books? Or does she have a podcast? What does fashion mean to her now? How have the friendships changed or not changed, and has her social circle grown?"

It certainly seems like the project is still early in the process, given the number of questions Parker has about Carrie.

What is very clear is that she is heavily invested in the character, and we're sure fans will also be eager to find out what became of these beloved characters in the years since the second movie.

While the original series found Parker earning considerably more than her co-stars, the revival will find the three leading ladies making north of $1 million per episode.

Fans immediately questioned why Cattrall did not sign on the dotted line to return, leading to Parker opening up about the project.

“No. I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that. Never would.” Parker wrote on Instagram in response to a fan who thought the supposed feud between her and Cattrall was the reason the actress sitting out of the revival.

”Samantha isnt part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do.”

Cattrall has been vocal about wanting to veer away from the series for a while now. She even said that it would be a good idea to recast Samantha with a diverse lead.

"I played it past the finish line and then some, and I loved it. And another actress should play it. Maybe they could make it an African-American Samantha Jones, or a Hispanic Samantha Jones," she said during an interview with Piers Morgan.

The series will follow Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

More casting details will be announced down the line.

