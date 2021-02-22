Sherlock Holmes Gets a Supernatural Makeover on The Irregulars: Watch the Teaser!

Ever wanted to travel to Victorian-era London?

If so, then Netflix might have the show for you.

"The Irregulars is a dark, mysterious eight-part drama that follows a gang of troubled street teens who are manipulated into solving crimes for the sinister Doctor Watson and his mysterious business partner, the elusive Sherlock Holmes," reads the official logline.

"As the crimes take on a horrifying supernatural edge and a dark power emerges, the Irregulars (based on the Baker Street Irregulars gang from the original books by Sir Arther Conan Doyle) must come together to defeat larger than life forces."

Sounds fun, right?

The supernatural aspect will probably be the topic of much debate for diehard Sherlock Holmes fans, but could this be an intriguing new direction to take the sleuth?

The teaser shows off a map of Victorian London, along with our first look at the teenagers tasked with solving some of the most gruesome crimes.

The series stars Thaddea Graham (Letter For The King, Us) as Bea; Darci Shaw (Judy, The Bay) as Jessie; Jojo Macari (Sex Education, Hard Sun) as Billy; Mckell David (Snatch, Damilola Our Loved Boy) as Spike and Harrison Osterfield (Catch 22) as Leopold; Henry Lloyd-Hughes (Killing Eve, The Inbetweeners, Indian Summers) as Sherlock Holmes; Royce Pierreson (Judy, The Witcher, Line of Duty) as John Watson and Clarke Peters (His Dark Materials, The Wire, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) as The Linen Man.

Written and executive produced by Tom Bidwell (Watership Down, My Mad Fat Diary), The Irregulars is also executive produced by Jude Liknaitzky (My Mad Fat Diary, Doctor Foster) and Greg Brenman (Peaky Blinders, The Honourable Woman).

The series is produced by Rebecca Hodgson (Good Cop, Deep Water) and lead director is Johnny Allan (Endeavour) with Joss Agnew (The Split, Poldark) and Weronika Tofilska (Last Train) also directing.

All episodes of the first season will launch on Netflix on March 26.

