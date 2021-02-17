Sherry Cola Talks Good Trouble Season 3, Representation, and More!

Good Trouble finally returns to Freeform tonight, and we had the chance to chat with Sherry Cola about the coming events.

Below, we chatted with the actress about what's to come for Alice, filming during a pandemic, and much more.

TV Fanatic: What drew you to the role of Alice on Good Trouble?

Sherry Cola: Thank you for asking that. It meant so much to me just to see in the email of this audition that there was an Asian-American queer female story.

There has been some progress in Asian representation, but unfortunately, we're still shocked when we read that there is an Asian as a lead character, you know, because we're so used to being pushed to the side, et cetera.

I feel like I was just really, really flattered and just touched that someone wrote this character and wanted to see this character on the screen because when I was growing up, there was no character like Alice that I could relate to on TV.

So the fact that it literally said the manager of the Coterie, Asian-American, first-generation queer, not out of the closet, aspiring to be a standup comedian.

Essentially it was just like my life story reflected on, on the email of the audition.

I just couldn't wait to get in there and see if I could book it. And I did so, it's a beautiful thing.

When we left Alice on Good Trouble Season 2, she decided to go to the audition, but Lindsay was seemingly trying to sabotage her. Are you able to speak a little about that?

We definitely see that story flourish a little more in season three because we do see Alice go deeper into that comedy world. She meets new friends, she's faced with new challenges, and she's kind of tested.

It's like Alice versus Alice in the sense of breaking stereotypes, standing up for what she's worth, and realizing what her limit is, and I know I'm saying a lot of general themes, but we definitely see her go deeper into that comedy world and continue to discover her voice.

I think this is the evolution of Alice's comfort in her own skin.

And the evolution of Alex's confidence is never-ending. We root for her to finally be comfortable in her own skin, whether it be love, whether it be the comedy world, whether it just be being the manager of the coterie.

The journey definitely continues.

Will Sumi be caught in the middle of Alice and Linsay's rivalry, or will she be forced to pick a side?

Sumi is portrayed by my dear friend, Kara Wang, and it's so funny because Kara is literally like one of my sisters, but then Sumi is kind of like the person that the audience loves to hate.

It's a fun dynamic. And I love sharing the screen with her because Alice and Sumi are so different, but they have history, you know.

They literally are best friends at the end of the day because they've gone through so much, they were both secretly queer together, and in this relationship that they have to keep under wraps and, they've just been through thick and thin, but Sumi is kind of in her own world and can be kind of oblivious sometimes to Alice's feelings.

There are moments where Sumi does win the audience over again because she is loyal at the end of the day.

She's just kind of not bright. It's very interesting, and I really hope the audience continues to see Alice and Sumi navigate their relationship and how that plays into, of course, the love triangle essentially with Lindsay.

But at the end of the day, Sumi will always be a supportive best friend. I hope to see more of Sumi.

At the end of Good Trouble Season 2, Alice was grown closer to Ruby, but Ruby wasn't interested in pursuing a relationship. Will that storyline be revisited?

We're definitely going to explore Alice realizing that she needs to wear the pants in relationships.

She's always the one that's kind of taken advantage of or always the people pleaser, always the pushover, you know, whether it be emotionally or Physically.

We definitely left room for more Ruby, and we'll see that come into play.

It's not easy. It's not overnight because relationships are roller coasters.

People want different things. And I think Alice, in terms of love, will realize what she wants, what she deserves, and how you can't just be submissive all the time.

Are you able to speak a bit about how the pandemic has changed production on Good Trouble?

The pandemic has definitely shown how resilient we are.

Just making the best of an unexpected situation. And we've been back filming, and it's been smooth thus far, and I'm so proud of our cast and crew for just valuing the fact that it's a blessing to be working.

I'm just so grateful that to have a job.

Obviously, we were off for many months because of the pandemic, but we're back, and I can't wait for the season to show up on the TV screen.

We've been dying to get back to work, and here we are, but yeah, I mean, it's an adjustment for sure.

But I think everyone is just doing what we have to do and respecting the safety protocols to keep it smooth, keep it going.

Are you working on anything else at the moment?

I've got some things up my sleeve. I want to be the Asian Lena Waithe, the Asian Issa Rae. I have a lot of projects that I'm working on the side, TV shows and a couple of features, and some of them I'm not even in.

I just want to make things for my people, and kind of tell stories that I feel have been missing and discover new Asian talent.

There's a show that I'm excited about that's based on my radio life. So I have a background in radio, and that chapter of my life was so unique.

And so bizarre, just met with humor and hustle, you know, horniness, it's a workplace comedy that I'm really excited that hopefully sees the light of day very soon.

It's just very personal stories that are just passion projects that I'm working on. So stay tuned.

I'm also a part of this very cool paramount animation film called The Tiger's Apprentice that's based on a trilogy of books written by Lawrence Yep.

I'm part of this all-star Asian cast, you know, Sandra Oh, Henry Golding, Bowen Yang, Michelle Yeoh.

I mean, it's truly a dream.

And so that's in the works, and I can't wait because I get to really do my thing and stretch my comedy chops in a way that I've never done before.

So there's a lot of cool things happening, a lot of exciting things to look at.

Good Trouble Season 3 premieres tonight at 10/9c on Freeform.

