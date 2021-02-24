Sons of Anarchy Favorite Seemingly Murdered in Deadly Mayans M.C. Season 3 Trailer

Sons of Anarchy has been off the air for several years, but the franchise remains alive thanks to its spinoff Mayans M.C.

FX dropped the official trailer for the long-delayed Mayans M.C. Season 3 this week, and it left fans of the original series with a lot of questions.

The reason?

The footage shows Allesandro Montez (Jacob Vargas) delivering a warning to an unseen person.

"One wrong move could start a war," Montez says, before the footage switching to someone struggling after someone tries to suffocate them.

While the face is not visible, the Road Captain patch is there in the frame, seemingly alluding to Allesandro's death.

It's hard to imagine a trailer spoiling such a huge development, but it could be an interesting way to drum up interest for the third season, especially for fans of the original series who have not been keeping up to speed with the spinoff.

Montez first arrived on the scene during Sons of Anarchy Season 6 and remained with the series right up until its series finale.

He was heavily featured on Mayans M.C. Season 2, so it makes sense to be worried about his future, especially if changes are afoot on this spinoff.

It was previously announced that Mayans M.C. Season 3 would receive its premiere on March 16 with a two-episode opener.

"A border shutdown squeezes the Mayan’s heroin trade setting off an internal clash over the future of the club," the logline reads.

"EZ and Angel grapple with the fallout of family secrets recently come to light. The Galindos grow apart as Miguel loses himself in his grief and search for answers. Written by Elgin James; directed by Michael Dinner."

"Now a full patch member, an emboldened EZ proposes a plan that could change the course of the club," it continues.

"Adelita is freed from the grip of the U.S. government only to discover all is not as she left it with the L.O. Coco’s demons lead him to a new low in his search to relieve the pain of his past. Written by Sean Tretta; directed by Michael Dinner."

It all sounds crazy, but we'll have to tune in to find out what comes next.

The series has proven to be a lot of fun but also pretty deadly.

Have a look at the full trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Mayans M.C. Season 3 marks the first season without creator Kurt Sutter, who was fired by FX.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.