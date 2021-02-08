The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Super Bowl Trailer Introduces Emily VanCamp's Sharon Carter

With WandaVision Season 1 gearing up for its big finish, all eyes are on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the next Marvel Cinematic Universe series to launch on Disney+.

A brand-new trailer dropped Sunday during the big Super Bowl event, and it did not disappoint.

The previous trailers zeroed in on Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, and their unique bond.

That was still very present in the new 120-second spectacular, but we also got our first glimpse at Emily VanCamp's return to the MCU as Sharon Carter.

While little details are known about the series, Disney+ has offered up the following logline:

After being handed the mantle of Captain America at the end of Avengers: Endgame (2019), Sam Wilson teams up with Bucky Barnes in a worldwide adventure that puts their abilities to the test.

The series also brings back Daniel Brühl as Baron Zemo, Wyatt Russell (Lodge 49) as John Walker (who in comic book lore adopts the alter egos of U.S. Agent or Super-Patriot), Noah Mills (The Enemy Within, The Brave), and Carl Lumbly (Supergirl, Alias).

While little is known about the series, WandaVision kept everything under lock and key until WandaVision Season 1 Episode 1 burst on to screens.

That series has been a huge success, and if it's the shape of things to come, then the only way is up for the MCU.

Theaters have not been releasing new MCU movies due to the pandemic, so fans only have to turn to Disney+ for their fill of the content they desire.

Disney+ will also be home to shows such as Loki, What/If, Hawkeye, and many more. The Mandalorian has already proven that fans will get their Star Wars binge on with streaming, and it appears to be the same for MCU content.

Have a look at the full-length trailer, hit the comments, and be sure to stream the series on March 19.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.