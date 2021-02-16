The Good Doctor Spoilers: Can Lea Save the Hospital?

The Good Doctor is going there.

For its next episode, the beloved series will find San Jose St. Bonaventure plunged into chaos.

The reason?

A cyber attack!

Following in the footsteps of the medical dramas that came before it, The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 10 will have the staff trying to save lives, while hackers are trying to turn off live-saving machines.

"When the hospital is hit with a cyberattack threatening to shut down life-saving machines, Lea rises to the challenge and looks to outsmart the hackers to prove herself," reads the official logline.

This appears to be a storyline that will bring Lea into the hospital to work her magic and save the day, but this is The Good Doctor, and nothing is ever easy, meaning that there will be an uphill battle for Lea.

Given that these types of hacks almost always result in a ransom, it will be exciting to see it all play out on screen, especially if Lea knows how to save the hospital without any funds being exchanged.

This could also help set up a future storyline for Lea involving her in a new role, but there will be some hurdles for everyone.

"Meanwhile, the team treats an inspirational cancer survivor-turned-successful-philanthropist who harbors a dark secret," the logline continues.

The series is known for having cutting-edge cases, and this will be no different, especially if the hospital is in great danger.

Guest-starring on the episode is Brian Marc as Dr. Enrique Guerin, Bria Samoné Henderson as Jordan Allen, Summer Brown as Olivia Jackson, and Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke.

The regular cast includes Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee. as Dr. Alex Park, and Paige Spara. as Lea.

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 10 airs Monday, FEB. 22 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.

Have a look at the full trailer below for the episode.

