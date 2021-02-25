The Twilight Zone Canceled After Two Seasons

While CBS All Access Paramount+ was busy rebooting, reviving, and ordering spinoffs on Wednesday during its huge investor day, there was a bit of bad news.

The streamer is not moving forward with future seasons of the Jordan Peele-fronted The Twilight Zone.

“Jordan Peele, [executive producer] Simon Kinberg and the entire production team truly reimagined The Twilight Zone for the modern age,” Julie McNamara, Paramount+ executive vice president and head of programming, said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“They upheld the classic series’ legacy of socially conscious storytelling and pushed today’s viewers to explore all new dimensions of thought-provoking and topical themes that we hope will resonate with audiences for years to come.”

Peele (Get Out) hosted, narrated and executive-produced the beloved series, which offered a fresh take on the 1960s sci-fi series.

It also featured a string of big guest stars, including Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead), Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation), Christopher Meloni (Law & Order: SVU), Jenna Elfman (Dharma & Greg), Billy Porter (Pose), Jimmi Simpson (Westworld), Joel McHale (Community), and Morena Baccarin (Gotham).

The Twilight Zone Season 2 bowed on CBS All Access in June 2020, but the long wait between seasons meant that a third was unlikely.

CBS All Access will become Paramount+ on March 4, a home for some of the biggest content and brands in the world.

It will have revivals of Frasier, Criminal Minds, The Game, and many more.

It will also bring back The Rugrats with the original cast and a whole new look, as well as live-action remakes of Fairly Odd Parents and Dora The Explorer.

On the movie front, we're getting exclusive Paranormal Activity and Pet Semetary movies, as well as a wealth of reality TV offerings.

Another big announcement was that Younger's seventh and final season would be moving to the network ahead of its TV Land bow.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.