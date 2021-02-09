The Vampire Diaries Showrunner Responds to Revival Rumors

The Vampire Diaries is one of the most recognizable series The CW has produced.

It makes sense then that there would be a desire from the fans for it to get the revival or reboot treatment.

In a recent interview with Andy Cohen, Ian Somerhalder addressed the rumors.

"[There are] rumors circling online that it could come back for a ninth season, but that the decision is up to you and Nina [Dobrev]. Any truth to that?" Cohen asked Somerhalder, who played Damon Salvatore on all eight seasons of the series.

Somerhalder admitted that he hasn't "heard anything about a [ninth season]," but he doesn't think it will be worthwhile because Damon and Elena ended the series finale as humans.

"What would happen?" he wondered about the reboot’s possible storyline.

"Damon would have, like, gray hair and they'd have canes. Like, 'Oh, I've got to feed the baby.'"

“Listen. It ran a great course,” he said, before speaking about how the show is very much still alive due to it streaming around the world.

"Now, it's still living. That's what's so amazing,” he said in conclusion, and his reaction to the supposed rumors makes sense.

Eight seasons is longer than many shows get, and when you consider that the series ended on such a definite note, it would feel like a copout to take the endings away from the characters.

Add in the fact that Stefan sacrificed himself, and that Bonnie and Caroline's happiness was ripped away from them, could we really be interested by more episodes?

Julie Plec, who was the showrunner and EP on the series, has now taken to Twitter to shut down the rumors.

"Not true, sadly," Plec tweeted to a fan who questioned whether there was any weight to the rumors.

Another thing that would make a revival seem unlikely is that Mystic Falls remains alive on Legacies, the third series in the franchise.

The series follows Klaus and Hailey's daughter, Hope, as well as the daughters of Alaric and Caroline, Lizzie and Josie, as they navigate a world filled with monsters.

We've been led to believe that Damon and Elena are busy living out their human lives, and we even got to meet some characters from The Vampire Diaries again.

More recently, Candice King had a cameo -- well, her voice did. It was on Legacies Season 3 Episode 3, which found Lizzie struggling to make sense of her emotions.

Plec has been open about welcoming previous characters back for the third series in the franchise, so it seems like there's no logical way to bring The Vampire Diaries back.

Additionally, Legacies did tease that Damon and Elena could have a daughter called Stefanie Salvatore, a nod to Damon's brother, Stefan.

What are your thoughts on these rumors? Do you think it's time for the show to make a comeback, or are you happy with the way it ended?

