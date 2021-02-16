Third NCIS Spinoff Nears Series Order: Where Will It Be Set?

The NCIS franchise is poised to expand at CBS.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, a third spinoff is in development and is in line to garner a straight-to-series pickup at the network.

This new series would be set in Hawaii, with NCIS: New Orleans showrunner Chris Silber set to have a big part in the creative process.

Jan Nash (NCIS: New Orleans) and Matt Bosack (CBS' SEAL Team) are also said to be attached as executive producers.

The series, which would likely be called NCIS: Hawaii, is currently working on getting directors for its pilot, and a writers room is also being staffed.

CBS has typically used backdoor pilots to kickstart new shows in its franchises instead of straight-to-series orders, but in the midst of a global pandemic, it's not as feasible as it once was.

Still, NCIS: Hawaii will likely call its production home Hawaii, making shooting during the pandemic easier.

NCIS is currently airing its 18th season, NCIS: Los Angeles is airing its 12th, and NCIS: New Orleans is airing its seventh.

The franchise actually started with JAG, in which Mark Harmon originated the role of Leroy Jethro Gibbs before landing NCIS, a spinoff of the series.

The original NCIS still commands strong ratings and is one of the biggest shows on TV. NCIS Season 18 is averaging 9.6 million viewers and a 0.9 rating in the demo, but the numbers rise significantly with delayed viewing factored in.

The series is also a huge hit around the globe, garnering millions of viewers, so it remains one of the bigger brands on the small screen.

But it's hard not to wonder what will become of the parent series, especially with it so late in its run.

The network is poised to return to the CSI franchise, with a planned limited series being heavily rumored in recent months.

The project is set to bring back Jorja Fox and William Peterson, as well as a string of new cast members.

It looks like CBS is looking to delve into proven formats in this testing TV climate. It's becoming more and more difficult for TV shows to break out.

The rise of streaming has not helped matters. People are flocking to the likes of Netflix and Disney+ and can watch TV on their terms more than ever.

Broadcast TV has been slowly declining for years, but it does appear as though we are getting to the point of no return.

Networks are, more than ever, relying on streaming deals to help recoup the cost of shows.

What are your thoughts on the news, TV Fanatics?

Do you think it's time for more NCIS?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.