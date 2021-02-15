To Tell The Truth: Donald Faison Dissolves Into Tears When Mama Doris Starts Finger Tutting

Be prepared to laugh!

If you don't watch To Tell The Truth, you're missing out on a very good time.

In the exclusive clip below, host Anthony Anderson's Mama Doris Hancox is asked to do her best impression of Finger Tutting.

If you don't know what finger tutting is, then you might be one of those losers still doing the hustle, the macarena, or even, God forbid, voguing.

Because finger tutting is a dance move that, similar to the aforementioned voguing, requires a bunch of intricate movements.

Given the title, you can probably guess that fingers are involved.

Anderson calls on Mama Doris to show everyone how it's done, and the result is too much for panel member Donald Faison (Scrubs), who is overcome with laughter.

Faison's fellow panelists, Brad Garrett and Cheryl Hines manage to keep their cool, but they can't help but point fingers at Faison's antics.

The fun only begins with our exclusive clip, of course, and you can see a little more of what's on the way with our two exclusive photos of To Tell The Truth, too.

You know when you really have no idea what's happening, but someone else is having so much fun that you can't help but join in the fun?

That's what you'll experience when you watch this clip.

As tears stream down Faison's face, we dare you not to -- at the very least -- grin ridiculously in response.

To Tell The Truth is the modern take on the classic game show that ran from 1956 to 1968.

Featuring a panel of celebrity guests, they try to guess which person out of three is the real deal by weeding out imposters.

It's a lot of fun.

The best news is that you can start playing along.

To Tell The Truth airs Tuesdays on ABC from 8-9 p.m. ET, followed by Anderson's other popular ABC show, black-ish.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.