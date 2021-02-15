Truth Seekers Canceled at Amazon

Amazon is saying goodbye to Nick Frost and Simon Pegg.

The streamer has officially canceled Truth Seekers after a single season.

Frost announced the sad news on Instagram.

“It’s a massive kick in the willy," he said in a video.

"Sadly, Truth Seekers will not be returning for a second season. Truth Seekers has not been renewed, which is a massive kick in the willy for me,” he added.

“We really put our all into this – our heart and soul, and blood in some cases, so to not come back is really sad for us. It’s a shame. I think we had lots of lovely ghost stories to tell – stories that will remain now untold," he continued.

"If you liked the show, thank you. And if you didn’t, are you happy now? Happy now?”

Truth Seekers is a supernatural comedy-drama series about a team of part-time paranormal investigators who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK, sharing their adventures on an online channel for all to see.

However, as they stake out haunted churches, underground bunkers, and abandoned hospitals with their array of homemade ghost-detecting gizmos, their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, more terrifying, and even deadly, as they begin to uncover a conspiracy that could bring about Armageddon for the entire human race.

Set in a mysterious world filled with dread and just-out-of-sight monsters, Truth Seekers mixes the very funny with the very scary in an exciting take on genre storytelling.

The cast also included Samson Kayo as Elton, Malcolm McDowell as Richard, Emma D'Arcy as Astrid, and Susan Wokoma as Helen.

The series launched in October to decent reviews, attaining a 76% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

There was definitely a lot more that could be covered in future seasons of the series, but it will be interesting to see where Frost and Pegg land next.

They are longtime collaborators and have a certain energy when they share the screen.

