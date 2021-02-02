TV Ratings: 9-1-1 and Lone Star Drop

Monday was a down night for most shows.

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 3 had 6.5 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating.

This represents a decline of 10% in total viewers and 25% in the demo to log season lows.

Lone Star followed with its crossover episode.

It had 6 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating -- also down 20% in the demo to mark a season-low.

The response to the crossover has been strong, but the ratings are still down quite a bit.

ABC's The Bachelor remained strong with 5.3 million viewers and a 1.4 rating -- down just a tenth week-to-week.

The reality series may be down this season, but it is still a solid option for ABC.

Over on The CW, All American continued to dip in the ratings, this week garnering 700,000 viewers and a 0.2 rating.

The CW this week officially ordered a backdoor pilot for a crossover that is set to take the character, Simone, to college.

NBC's Ellen's Game of Games (3.3 million/0.6 rating) took another hit, but The Wall (3.2 million/0.6 rating) and The Weakest Link (3 million/0.5 rating) were both steady with their last originals.

NBC will rejig the night in March with the return of The Voice and the series premiere of Debris.

