TV Ratings: Clarice Premieres Soft, Walker Goes Low

It was a ho-hum night for the broadcast networks.

The highly anticipated launch of Clarice drew 4 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating.

The numbers are not great but the show is not your typical CBS procedural and could break out in a similar way to EVIL.

Additionally, the brand name alone should help CBS secure a lot of money from international sales, so we shouldn't rule the show out yet.

Elswhere on CBS, Young Sheldon (7.3 million/0.8 rating), B Positive (5.1 million/0.6 rating), Mom (5.3 million/0.7 rating), and The Unicorn (3.9 million/0.5 rating) were all up from their most recent originals.

Over on The CW, Walker inched down some more in the demo, coming down to 1.7 million total viewers and a 0.2 rating.

The show remains a hit (by CW's lowly standards), but it would nice if it stabilized in the young adult demo.

Legacies followed with 0.7 million viewers and a 0.1 rating -- matching its lowest rating in the demo to date.

ABC's Wheel of Fortune (5.4 million/0.7 rating), The Chase (4.1 million/0.6 rating), and The Hustler (2.5 million/0.4 rating) were all on par with their prior originals.

NBC's Mr. Mayor (2.7 million/0.4 rating) and Superstore (1.9 million/0.4 rating) were both flat with last week.

FOX went with a steady Hell's Kitchen (2.4 million/0.7 rating), Call Me Kat (2 million/0.5 rating), and Last Man Standing (2.2 million/0.4 rating).

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.