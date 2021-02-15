TV Ratings: The Equalizer Remains Strong in Week 2, American Idol Slips

CBS appears to be on to a winner with its reboot of The Equalizer.

The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 2 drew 8 million viewers and a 0.9 rating in the demo.

While this is way down from its Super Bowl-fueled series premiere (20.4 million/5.1 rating), they are decent numbers.

Should the series hold here, it will emerge as one of the network's top-performing shows of the season.

The series was the top show in the demo for CBS on Sunday, beating out NCIS: Los Angeles (5.9 million/0.7 rating) and NCIS: New Orleans (4.9 million/0.5 rating).

American Idol returned to 6.7 million viewers and a 1.1 rating -- down considerably from last season's opener, but on par with its average.

The stronger lead-in support helped The Rookie rise to season highs (3.9 million viewers/0.6 rating).

If the show can stay around these levels, it will be a lock for another season.

The CW's Batwoman (0.5 million/0.1 rating) and Charmed (0.4 million/0.1 rating) were in line with their recent demo ratings, but were down in total viewers.

FOX's numbers are scrambled due to NASCAR overrun, and they should be available later today.

