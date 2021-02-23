TV Ratings: The Good Doctors Hits New Series Lows

The Good Doctor is still dropping at ABC.

The beloved medical drama on Monday slipped to 3.8 million viewers and a 0.5 rating -- marking new series lows.

As a whole, the series is down considerably this season, but it is still performing decently for the 10 PM show on broadcast.

It also plays well in delayed viewing, so ABC should not be worried about its future yet.

The Bachelor was also on the downside following the Chris Harrison scandal.

It had 5.2 million viewers and a 1.2 rating -- down two-tenths week-to-week.

FOX's rotation of 9-1-1 (6.5 million/1.0 rating) and 9-1-1: Lone Star (5.2 million/0.8 rating) was on par with their recent results.

Pairing the two shows together has worked wonders and helped improve Mondays for the network.

Look for them to stick together later in the season.

Over on The CW, All American (0.8 million/0.2 rating) was down in the demo, while Black Lightning (0.4 million/0.1 rating) came down to a new audience low.

All American has already been renewed for Season 4, while Black Lightning is ending this season.

Over on CBS, The Neighborhood (5.7 million/0.8 rating), Bob Hearts Abishola (5.4 million/0.6 rating), All Rise (4.1 million/0.4 rating), and Bull (5 million/0.4 rating) were all down in the demo.

The two comedies have already been picked up for next season, while All Rise and Bull are on the bubble.

Bull is aging and getting more expensive to produce, while All Rise is not owned by CBS, so these negotiations could come down to the wire.

NBC's Game of Games had 2.8 million viewers and a 0.6 rating, while The Wall did 2.4 million/0.5 rating.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.