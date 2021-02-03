TV Ratings: The Resident Goes Low, Big Sky Leads Night

It was a slow night, but the one constant was ABC's Big Sky.

Big Sky Season 1 Episode 7 managed 3.6 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating -- on par with last week's midseason debut, and right on par with its season average.

For a 10 PM series, Big Sky is holding up very well, and should get a second season renewal at these levels.

Elsewhere on ABC, To Tell the Truth (4.2 million/0.5 rating), Black-ish (2.6 million/0.5 rating) and Mixed-ish (2.2 million/0.4 rating) all came down from last week's opener, meaning that Big Sky was the network's only steady series on the night.

Over on FOX, The Resident came down to a series low in the demo.

The medical drama had a 0.5 rating and 4 million viewers, while Prodigal Son was steady at series lows with 2.4 million and a 0.4 rating.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (2.2 million/0.4 rating) dipped, while Nurses (1.7 million/0.4 rating) went the other way.

This Is Us finally returns from its latest hiatus next week, and it's about time.

The CW's Two Sentence Horror Stories did 519,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating, while the freshly canceled Trickster (320,000/0.1 rating) came down to its lowest audience to date.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.