TV Ratings: Young Rock, Kenan Premiere Well, The Resident Recovers

NBC tried out a comedy block in place of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist on Tuesday, and it led to some very positive results.

The series debut of Young Rock had 5 million viewers and a 0.9 rating, while Kenan had 4.1 million viewers and a 0.8 rating.

Together, they doubled what Zoey has been doing in the slot, and helped the network win the night.

NBC recently announced that Zoey would be moving back to Sundays in the coming months, so these two comedies are here to stay ... for now.

This Is Us perked up to 5.6 million viewers and a 1.1 rating in the demo, getting a small bump from the stronger lead-in.

Nurses, however, remained a bust with 2.2 million viewers and a 0.3 rating. The jury is still out on whether NBC will take another chance on this Canadian import next season.

Over on ABC, To Tell the Truth (3.9 million/0.5 rating), black-ish (2.6 million/0.5 rating), mixed-ish (2.1 million/0.4 rating), and Big Sky (4 million/0.6 rating) each remained in line with their recent results.

Big Sky is really proving the naysayers wrong. Typically, these shows don't work on broadcast, but Big Sky has been remarkably consistent week-to-week and even jumped to its highest total viewer tally since December.

Over on FOX, The Resident got some mileage, picking up a tenth week-to-week to come to 3.7 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

Prodigal Son followed with 2.1 million and a 0.4 rating -- steady.

The CW's Two Sentence Horror Stories (0.5 million/0.1 rating) and Trickster (0.4 million/0.1 rating) were each up marginally.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.