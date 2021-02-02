Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 2 Episode 3

Did everyone survive the wildfire?

On 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 3, the team was spread thin as they battled the fire that was crossing over Texas.

Welcome to Texas, Buck! - Tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 3

The arrival of Buck, Hen, and Diaz ruffled some feathers when they worked with the 121, but did they all manage to work well?

Meanwhile, TK worried about the future of his relationship with Carlos after another surprising change in the dynamic.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 3 Quotes

Eddie: I'm a medic. Eddie Diaz with 118. I'm from Los Angeles.
Marjan: You a paramedic?
Eddie: Firefighter, but I was a medic in the Army and on more than a few missions that looked a lot like this.
Judd: What you waiting for, Hollywood? Get your bag!

Buck: Ohh, what's up with the air?
Hen: It's a wildfire, remember? That's why we were here.
Buck: I mean the way it feels like I've been slapped with a wet towel.
Eddie: It's called humidity. Welcome to Texas, Buck. 

