Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 2 Episode 6

Did Owen and T.K. pull through?

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 6 found the firefighters risking their lives to save two brothers trapped in a homemade minefield.

M & M on the Scene - Tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 5

Meanwhile, Tommy interviewed new candidates to fill the team's open EMT position, but who was the clear frontrunner?

Elsewhere, Paul's mother and estranged sister paid him an unexpected visit, but what did they want this time?

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 6 Quotes

Women? Women? You of all people don't get to play the gender card.

Naomi

TK: Dad, I've been on you about this for months. What made you change your mind?
Owen: I am going to be a father.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 6 Photos

Minefield - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 6
Head Honcho - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 6
Hose it Down - Tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 6
Fathers, Sons, Brothers - Tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 6
Assess - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 6
Risky Rescue - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 6
