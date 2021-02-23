Watch 9-1-1 Online: Season 4 Episode 6

Who was trying to mess with the 118?

On 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 6, the gang started to wonder what was going on when they had the literal day from hell with a never-ending series of bizarre emergency calls.

Meanwhile, Athena's life was on the line when she tried to find out more about the person who stole the 118 firetruck.

Elsewhere, Eddie felt a spark with Christopher's former teacher, but he wondered whether he was ready to move on in his personal life.

Use the video above to watch 9-1-1 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.