Watch 90 Day Fiance Online: Season 8 Episode 11

How did Brandon's parents react?

On 90 Day Fiance Season 8 Episode 11, things took a turn at the farm when Julia revealed that she thought she was pregnant.

Meanwhile, Jovi continued to cause problems when he failed to take Yara's feelings into consideration.

Elsewhere, Rebecca and Zied came to blows over the way her daughter's friend wanted to get close to him.

Use the video above to watch 90 Day Fiance online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.