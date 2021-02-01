Watch 90 Day Fiance Online: Season 8 Episode 9

Did Brandon and Julia find their way off the farm?

On 90 Day Fiance Season 8 Episode 9, things took an explosive turn when Brandon told the family he and Julia would be leaving the farm.

His parents were not impressed and doubled down on their plan to have Julia working for free.

Meanwhile, Jovi returned to New Orleans, and Yara revealed her positive pregnancy test bombshell to him.

Did his drinking cause problems for them?

Elsewhere, things took a turn for Natalie when Mike told her what he thought of her.

Use the video above to watch 90 Day Fiance online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.