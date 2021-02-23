Watch All American Online: Season 3 Episode 6

at .

Did Spencer manage to find a way to cope following recent events?

His solo trip to the cabin turned into a huge party on All American Season 3 Episode 6.

Seeking Counsel - All American Season 3 Episode 6

Meanwhile, a surprising secret came out, leaving one couple in tatters by the end of the trip.

Elsewhere, Billy showed up to the house to do some repairs, but he had to work with Laura when it seemed like everything was falling apart in front of them.

Spencer: What are y'all doing here?
Layla: We're here for you.

Grace: I'm sorry, Tamia. Spencer went to the cabin.
Coop: To get away from me?
Grace: To get away from everything.

