Watch Batwoman Online: Season 2 Episode 3

Did Ryan get the suit she always wanted?

On Batwoman Season 2 Episode 3, things took a turn when Ryan realized she wanted to put her own spin on the suit, but Luke was not impressed.

Meanwhile, a new villain named Safiyah made her presence felt in Gotham when she realized that Victor was in town and causing problems.

How did Batwoman's first meeting with the new villain go?

Elsewhere, Alice had a convincing plan to get the upper hand during the latest battle.

Use the video above to watch Batwoman online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.