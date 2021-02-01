Watch Batwoman Online: Season 2 Episode 3

at .

Did Ryan get the suit she always wanted?

On Batwoman Season 2 Episode 3, things took a turn when Ryan realized she wanted to put her own spin on the suit, but Luke was not impressed.

Mary on Her Side - Batwoman Season 2 Episode 3

Meanwhile, a new villain named Safiyah made her presence felt in Gotham when she realized that Victor was in town and causing problems.

How did Batwoman's first meeting with the new villain go?

Elsewhere, Alice had a convincing plan to get the upper hand during the latest battle.

Watch Batwoman Season 2 Episode 3 Online

Use the video above to watch Batwoman online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Batwoman Season 2 Episode 3 Quotes

The suit's bulletproof, dumb ass.

Batwoman

Batwoman: Seriously?
Luke: That would've been a ten if you'd stuck the landing.
Batwoman: I would've stuck the landing if the boots actually fit.

Batwoman Season 2 Episode 3

Batwoman Season 2 Episode 3 Photos

Heart to Heart - Batwoman Season 2 Episode 3
Mary on Her Side - Batwoman Season 2 Episode 3
The New Batwoman Season 2 Episode 3
New Suit - Batwoman Season 2 Episode 3
Mary in Shock - Batwoman Season 2 Episode 3
Szasz Close-Up - Batwoman Season 2 Episode 3
  1. Batwoman
  2. Batwoman Season 2
  3. Batwoman Season 2 Episode 3
  4. Watch Batwoman Online: Season 2 Episode 3