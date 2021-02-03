Watch Big Sky Online: Season 1 Episode 7

Did Cassie and Jenny find themselves on the wrong side of the law?

On Big Sky Season 1 Episode 7, things took a turn when the pair tracked Ronald to a familiar location.

But they didn't know that Legarski was about to manipulate Merilee into making them pay for everything.

Elsewhere, Grace bravely joined their efforts, but it quickly became apparent that she was too close to the case.

Who did not survive the episode?

Use the video above to watch Big Sky online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.