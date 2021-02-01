Watch Charmed Online: Season 3 Episode 2

Who did not survive?

On Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 2, the destruction of the sisterhood loomed as the Faction made their final play for power.

However, Maggie had a trick up her sleeve, courtesy of her newfound power, but was it enough to save more lives than she thought?

Elsewhere, Macy had to make a decision about Harry after learning that he wanted to change his feelings towards her with a spell.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.