Watch Charmed Online: Season 3 Episode 3

at .

Who became the sacrifice?

On Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 3, the sisters banded together to take down Helena before it was too late.

Maggie and Macy - Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 3 - Charmed (2018)

With her power seemingly subdued, they didn't want the glove getting into the wrong hands.

Meanwhile, the Faction closed in as the sisters tried to make sense of another big twist.

Elsewhere, Abigael returned, but she was worried she was marked for death.

Watch Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 3 Online

Use the video above to watch Charmed online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 3 Quotes

At least it's more specific than sandals. What does that even mean? I hate the beach. I don't even wear open toed shoes. Why would I hide the Source there?

Macy

Maggie: Jordan, you don't have to come with me.
Jordan: Look, I can say that this is just about me trying to help another witch, break my curse, but that would be a lie. I care about you, Maggie. And your sisters. I don't want anything to happen to you.

Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 3

Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 3 Photos

Melanie - Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 3 - Charmed (2018)
Mel Vera - Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 3 - Charmed (2018)
Maggie and Macy - Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 3 - Charmed (2018)
Jordan - Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 3 - Charmed (2018)
Abigael - Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 3 - Charmed (2018)
Mel - Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 3 - Charmed (2018)
  1. Charmed (2018)
  2. Charmed (2018) Season 3
  3. Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 3
  4. Watch Charmed Online: Season 3 Episode 3