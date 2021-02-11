Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 9 Episode 6

Did Gallo get the boot?

Casey fumed on Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 6 when Gallo's split-second decision changed the trajectory of an investigation into a fire.

Meanwhile, Severide pondered the future as he was asked about whether he could be engaged soon.

Elsewhere, Boden implemented some changes into the Firehouse that did not go down well with anyone.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 6 Quotes

Casey: I gave you an order on that call, did I not?
Gallo: You mean about the shutoff. Yes, you told me to take care of it, but I spotted the victim and shutoff wasn’t going to help her. She was already covered in gas.
Casey: The order I’m referring to is when I said no one moves in until I say so.
Gallo: She’d be dead if I didn’t move in right then and there.
Casey: You’re lucky you’re not dead too. Diving in headfirst wasn’t your only option. Forget how to use a radio? Report your situation, call for backup.
Gallo: With all due respect, captain, you know I was quick to act when you hired me. That’s why you hired me, and I think I deserve the benefit of the doubt here. I was operating with information you wouldn’t have.
Casey: Go home.
Gallo: What?
Casey: Pack up and go home.
Gallo: Captain…
Casey: I can’t be your babysitter, Gallo. Come back when you’ve got your head on straight.

Brett: Hey, um, I know I asked for space, and you’ve been really great about that, but it’s been a while, and it’s nice just to talk again, you know?
Casey: Yeah, it is.

