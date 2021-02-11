Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 9 Episode 6

Did Gallo get the boot?

Casey fumed on Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 6 when Gallo's split-second decision changed the trajectory of an investigation into a fire.

Meanwhile, Severide pondered the future as he was asked about whether he could be engaged soon.

Elsewhere, Boden implemented some changes into the Firehouse that did not go down well with anyone.

