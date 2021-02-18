Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 6 Episode 7

at .

Did Will find his trial cut short?

On Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 7, insanity ensued when one of Will's patients fell ill, leading to a dangerous turn of events at the hospital.

Charles to the Rescue - Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 7

Meanwhile, Ethan struggled following the news of his symptoms and possible diagnosis, but who was there for him in the end?

Elsewhere, Charles wanted to help a colleague in need after some questionable events.

Watch Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 7 Online

Use the video above to watch Chicago Med online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Canceled? What's Renewed?
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 7 Quotes

Man: Why is she like this? Is it the pills you gave her?
Will: I don't know, but I'm going to find out.

Doris: Have you seen Ethan?
April: He's going to be late. He said he had a personal matter to attend to.
Doris: You're joking, right?
April: No.
Doris: I mean, he's here 24/7. He doesn't have a life, so how can he have a personal matter to attend to?

Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 7

Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 7 Photos

Ethan's Fate - Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 7
Charles to the Rescue - Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 7
Stress of the Job - Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 7
A Serious Crisis - Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 7
Everything Falls Apart - Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 7
  1. Chicago Med
  2. Chicago Med Season 6
  3. Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 7
  4. Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 6 Episode 7