Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 6 Episode 7

Did Will find his trial cut short?

On Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 7, insanity ensued when one of Will's patients fell ill, leading to a dangerous turn of events at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Ethan struggled following the news of his symptoms and possible diagnosis, but who was there for him in the end?

Elsewhere, Charles wanted to help a colleague in need after some questionable events.

Use the video above to watch Chicago Med online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.