Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 8 Episode 6

at .

Who was the unlikely ally?

On Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 6, things took a deadly turn when Voight recruited an old face to help with a murder investigation.

Burzek - Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 5

Meanwhile, Halstead and Ruzek tried to infiltrate a crime ring and encountered a complicated situation.

Elsewhere, Burgess had a tense conversation with someone she felt was causing problems in the office.

Watch Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 6 Online

Use the video above to watch Chicago PD online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Canceled? What's Renewed?
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 6 Quotes

Latrell, you are not a cop. You don't get to go undercover.

Voight

Halstead: Latrell shouldn't even be in this position. If homicide did their job, if they found the killer...
Voight: This isn't a perfect system, Jay.
Halstead: I know it's not. But Latrell is a good guy. He loved his kid. More than anything. He just couldn't let it go. He couldn't find closure. So, he just went and did what he thought he had to do. Which is something that I might do, something that I'm thinking you might do too.
Voight: Jay, you're the only one who saw that estimate on the dash so... it'll be your call.
Halstead: What would you do?
Voight: Doesn't matter what I'd do. We're different people, Jay. You gotta do what makes sense for you. But whatever that choice is, just make sure it's something you can live with for the rest of your life.

Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 6

Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 6 Photos

Rollin Up - Tall - Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 6
In the Field - Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 6
A Work of Art - Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 6
Putting Their Heads Together - Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 6
Rollin' Up
Smiling Is Good for the Soul - Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 6
  1. Chicago PD
  2. Chicago PD Season 8
  3. Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 6
  4. Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 8 Episode 6