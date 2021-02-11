Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 8 Episode 6

Who was the unlikely ally?

On Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 6, things took a deadly turn when Voight recruited an old face to help with a murder investigation.

Meanwhile, Halstead and Ruzek tried to infiltrate a crime ring and encountered a complicated situation.

Elsewhere, Burgess had a tense conversation with someone she felt was causing problems in the office.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.