Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 8 Episode 7

at .

Who was behind the deadly ambushes?

On Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 7, things took a deadly turn in Chicago.

The team went undercover to bring down a dangerous new villain.

In the Field - Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 6

Along the way, they learned that the person was a dangerous drug dealer.

That dealer was determined to push out the competition.

Elsewhere, Ruzek's informant proved to be a loose cannon.

That cannon almost went off when stay-at-home orders were violated.

Watch Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 7 Online

TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Canceled? What's Renewed?
Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 7 Quotes

There's a chance I get better. And however that turns out, you'll still be an unattractive, Irish prick from Canaryville.

Tommy

Ruzek: Boss. Look, I know Tommy's a mess. He's a liar, he's a cheat, he's a junkie.
Voight: That's a hell of a sales pitch.
Ruzek: He's also the best CI I ever had and I think we can work through this. At this point, I don't know if we got a lot of choice in the matter.

Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 7

Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 7 Photos

Ruzek Goes Undercover - Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 7
His Town, His Rules - Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 7
Ruzek's Shotgun
Don't Mess with Voight - Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 7
Flanneled Up
Sniper - Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 7
